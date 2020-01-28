Perfetti launches first non-gum variant of Center Fruit...

View this post on Instagram

Reposted from @iamshriyajain - Guess what! Today I received a package that totally surprised me. The unboxing was fun and unique because first there were 5 giant fruits as you can see in my video. I was a bit confused at first but then there it was, the all-new Center Fruit Soft Chews! They are bite-sized chewy candies with 5 refreshing fruity flavours in a pack. Iâm loving these, go get some for yourself now! #CenterFruitSoftChews #MoodTingTong #centerfruit #softchews #fruity #flavours #unboxing #fruits #realfruit