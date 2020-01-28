Perfetti launches first non-gum variant of Center Fruit...

Center fruit Soft Chews are colourful bite sized candies that are crunchy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside.
Center Fruit – Perfetti Van Melle India’s (PVMI) flagship brand ever since its launch in India in 2006, is well known for its liquid filled fruit flavoured bubble gum which bursts in your mouth with a splash of fruity flavours. Now, after almost 15 years in the market, the brand has entered the chewy candy segment with the introduction of 'Center fruit Soft Chews' – much like the Mentos Marbles.
The colourful bite sized chewy candies not only resemble Marbles in their look and feel but interestingly also in their flavours - Orange, Strawberry, Watermelon, Lemon and Blackcurrant.
Commenting on the launch of the product, Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director, Perfetti Van Melle India, said in a press release, “The fruit candy segment offers significant potential for us to participate and grow especially at higher price points, which is of strategic importance to us. The launch of Center fruit Soft Chews is a step in that direction, and we are sure that consumers will like our product.”
Rohit Kapoor, director marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India says, "Center Fruit is our flagship gum brand and has been a growth-driver for us since its launch. It’s strongly associated with fruit flavours and the mood upliftment demand space. The brand’s strength lies in its national character as it does equally well in both urban and rural markets and across regions. Considering the fruity nature of the new offering and the consumer need it services, brand Center Fruit was a natural and strong choice."
The launch of the new offering is being supported by a 360-degree campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy India. The brand tied up with digital influencers to unbox the new offering.
Center fruit Soft Chews is available in an assorted pack of five fruity flavours priced at Rs 10 for Traditional Trade. In Modern Trade, the offering is available in a pocket friendly bottle at Rs 50 and a consumer-friendly re-sealable bag at Rs 75.