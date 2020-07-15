Perfetti seeks 'behind the mask' market for Center fresh gum, mint

Rohit Kapoor, director marketing (India), Perfetti Van Melle, says that popping in a Center fresh Mint before wearing the mask can help consumers stay fresh for a long time. “As the country is slowly 'unlocking', people are going back to their jobs, but with masks. Wearing it for long time can be challenging. With this campaign, we want to convey the message that our product can help them get through the tough day, with its freshness.”