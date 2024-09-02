Pernod Ricard is the official partner of Paris Saint-Germain

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pernod Ricard is announcing its official partnership with Paris Saint-Germain. This new global partnership will feature the entire portfolio of the group's premium brands. The four-year agreement is set to begin this 24/25 season and will span across PSG's professional teams; men’s and women’s football as official partner and handball, as an official provider.
For over a decade, Pernod Ricard has been an official provider of wine and spirits of PSG’s hospitality program. PSG is a global brand, ranked at the third position in Deloitte's Money League. Pernod Ricard now becomes a worldwide official partner and will now be the sole champagne and spirits provider of the club, with dedicated visibility and communications rights as well as bespoke experiences.
With this partnership, two globally recognised brands come together, united in their mission to celebrate victories, sportsmanship and human connections. Together, they will create sophisticated, on-the-ground experiences that embody the elegance and shared successes cherished by all PSG enthusiasts. These brands will amplify the essence of French savoir-faire and culture at global scale.
For Philippe GUETTAT, EVP global brands at Pernod Ricard, “In recent weeks the whole world has observed how sport is about audacity, passion, and coming together; values that fully resonate with Pernod Ricard’s purpose of being Créateurs de Convivialité. Through this partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, we want to celebrate the beauty of togetherness and achievement, through the magic of sport. We will be cheering on PSG and their great ambitions for the upcoming seasons.
Nicola IBBETSON, director of partnerships and sponsorships at Paris Saint-Germain, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Pernod Ricard, a prestigious partner that embodies the same passion for excellence, conviviality, and elegance as Paris Saint-Germain. This partnership is a perfect synergy, where each brand enhances the other, and together, we will elevate the PSG and Pernod Ricard experience to new heights on the international stage.”