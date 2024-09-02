Pernod Ricard is the official partner of Paris Saint-Germain

For Philippe GUETTAT, EVP global brands at Pernod Ricard, “In recent weeks the whole world has observed how sport is about audacity, passion, and coming together; values that fully resonate with Pernod Ricard’s purpose of being Créateurs de Convivialité. Through this partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, we want to celebrate the beauty of togetherness and achievement, through the magic of sport. We will be cheering on PSG and their great ambitions for the upcoming seasons.