Personal care brand VLCC introduces line of handwash and refill packs

VLCC Personal Care Ltd. today announced the launch of its VLCC Advanced Purifying Hand Wash and refill packs, to support mitigation of the severe health crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and to meet the sudden spike in demand for hygiene products.
The VLCC Advanced Purifying Hand Wash is a proprietary formulation of the company which has anti-bacterial and germicidal properties and also keeps hands moisturized and soft. The 200 ML handwash bottle pack is priced at Rs. 89.
Earlier in March 2020, VLCC had launched its own line of hand sanitiser which is available on its website, ecommerce platforms and pharmacies.
According to the World Health Organization, hands have a crucial role in transmission of COVID-19 as they are the agent to carry virus. Hand hygiene is therefore the most important measure to avoid the transmission of harmful germs and prevent health care-associated infections.
Announcing the launch, Jayant Khosla, Managing Director & Group Head, VLCC Group, said "Since the onset of the pandemic, we all have started to be extra cautious of our health and well-being and as such the demand for hygiene products like hand washes and sanitisers has gone up exponentially. We have decided to manufacture and distribute hand sanitizers in an effort to tackle the COVID-19 crisis and help fill the need gap for quality products in this category.”
VLCC Advanced Purifying Hand Wash is free of dyes, parabens and phthalates. The soap free, silver oxide rich formulation with powerful cleansing properties removes 99.9 per cent germs and bacteria and helps in keeping infections at bay. Ingredients like tea tree oil and neem extracts help fight germs with their antibacterial and antiseptic properties, while aloe vera extract and glycerin make it extremely gentle on skin, leaving hands nourished and not causing dryness. It is ideal for frequent washes.
The company is ensuring that the product in 200 ml pack sizes, with retail price of INR 55/- reaches pharmacies, general stores and e-commerce partners throughout India at the earliest, to cater to the needs of consumers.