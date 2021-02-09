Personal health and hygiene brand Zreyasa launches edible alcohol-based veggie & fruit wash

HealthyU contains 100% food grade ingredients with natural apple cider vinegar. The ethyl alcohol is edible in nature and absolutely safe for use.
Zreyasa, a personal health and hygiene brand has now forayed into the market by introducing a new product category of veggie wash. It is an edible alcohol product to wash vegetables, fruits, baby toys and baby utensils. The homegrown brand specializes in formulating products with a balance of real ingredients, keeping it chemical-free. The brand claims that the new product has every essential hygiene ingredient required to maintain safety.
The hygiene brand also launched its disinfectant liquid. Alcohol Antiseptic Disinfectant Liquid is a personal hygiene product that can be used for various purposes such as first aid, floor cleaning, washing clothes, bathing, personal hygiene, mouthwash and gargle, shaving and more. The antiseptic disinfectant consists of various hygiene and immune-based ingredients that help in keeping the surroundings cleaner.
The 'cruelty-free' brand focuses mainly on providing immunity based products that have been curated with different research and formulas.
Commenting on the launch, Diwaker Vasistha, founder of Zreyasa said, “At Zreyasa we believe in providing the consumers with the essential hygiene based ingredients keeping the natural essence of the products intact.”