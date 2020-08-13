“Personal health, job vulnerability and the economy are chief consumer concerns”: Adobe survey

With respect to categories, consumers reported an increase in purchase frequency for groceries (36 per cent buying more) and media (26 per cent buying more), while clothing (65 per cent not buying, or buying less) and home improvements (60 per cent not buying, or buying less) faced the steepest decline.

Despite COVID-19, close to three quarters of the consumers surveyed opted to purchase groceries (70 per cent), health/beauty products (54 per cent) and home improvements (52 per cent) in-person, relying on home delivery for products such as food (61 per cent) and books (55 per cent).