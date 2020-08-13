“Personal health, job vulnerability and the economy are chief consumer concerns”: Adobe survey

Conducted by research firm Advanis for Adobe, the study surveyed 4,001 consumers in selected APAC countries between June 1 and 17, 2020.
Despite COVID-induced lockdown restrictions being lifted in many parts of the world now, the extended time spent confined to the home has had a significant impact on consumers’ shopping habits and their interactions with brands, according to research just released by Adobe.
The survey was released following Adobe Experience Makers Live, a virtual event to help brands adapt to the digital world. Aside from Adobe leaders, the event saw brands such Vistara, Tata CLiQ and Asian Paints share insights and learnings for continued customer engagement and recovery.
Some of the major findings of the report include:
Consumer priorities and concerns during lockdown
COVID-19 has impacted consumers’ daily lives and habits. More than three-fifths of the consumers (67 per cent) expressed concern about the overall impact of the pandemic. Chief amongst these concerns were personal health (73 per cent), job vulnerability (40 per cent) and the economy (36 per cent).
Nearly all consumers (94 per cent) cited at least one positive aspect of being at home, with family time (49 per cent) being reported most frequently. The same number cited at least one negative aspect, wherein isolation (26 per cent) and work-life balance (24 per cent) were most common.
While almost all consumers (95 per cent) surveyed are willing to wait out the continued restrictions, only 61 per cent agree with the continued lockdown measures, signalling an eagerness to resume normal life.
The rise of socially and ethically conscious consumers
The survey found a growing social consciousness reflected in the importance consumers placed on staff treatment (77 per cent). Despite this, brands have some way to go - a little over half (54 per cent) of the consumers agree that brands are doing enough to ensure staff well-being.
While Chinese (72 per cent) and Indian (54 per cent) consumers agree on brands doing enough ethically, consumers in Australia and Singapore expressed a more neutral opinion. Nearly three in four consumers (73 per cent) found it important for brands to mirror the state of the world in their marketing collaterals in response to COVID-19. Indian (83 per cent) and Chinese (80 per cent) consumers were more likely to agree with this sentiment.
Evolving shopping behaviour and preferences
During lockdown, 58 per cent of the consumers increased their online shopping frequency, while three quarters (74 per cent) cited an intention to change their future shopping habits – with Indian and Singaporean consumers reporting the strongest intention.
With respect to categories, consumers reported an increase in purchase frequency for groceries (36 per cent buying more) and media (26 per cent buying more), while clothing (65 per cent not buying, or buying less) and home improvements (60 per cent not buying, or buying less) faced the steepest decline.
Despite COVID-19, close to three quarters of the consumers surveyed opted to purchase groceries (70 per cent), health/beauty products (54 per cent) and home improvements (52 per cent) in-person, relying on home delivery for products such as food (61 per cent) and books (55 per cent).
Local business finds support
Local retail has amassed support from the consumers during COVID-19, with 60 per cent preferring to engage with small businesses and online retailers over national retailers, and 75 per cent saying that they support small businesses in their respective capacities. Among all countries surveyed, Indian consumers (88 per cent) were the most likely to support small businesses.
Sending the right message at the right time
Two-thirds of the consumers agree that brands are communicating just the right amount, while interestingly, nearly one in five (16 per cent) believe that brands are not communicating enough. Over half (55 per cent) of the consumers suggested they find utility in brand-related COVID-19 updates, with 69 per cent requesting said updates in the near future. Indian (73 per cent) and Chinese (67 per cent) consumers were most likely to find these updates useful.
Conducted by research firm Advanis for Adobe, the study surveyed 4,001 consumers in selected Asia Pacific (APAC) countries – Australia, China, India and Singapore – between June 1 and 17, 2020.
The full report is attached below: