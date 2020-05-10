“Personal hygiene category’s relevance is at an all-time high”: Sukhleen Aneja, Reckitt Benckiser

Chadha went on to explain that once the pandemic struck, three new search patterns emerged on Google:

1) Shock – characterised by a sudden change in behaviour as people are forced to go out less.

2) Step-change – this refers to changes in consumer behaviour that may sustain after the lockdown (such as shopping for groceries online and an increased interest in viewing OTT shows and video games).

3) Speed up – namely, the acceleration of certain pre-existing behaviours which may sustain after the lockdown ends (such as an increased interest in exercising, cooking, and streaming videos).