Pescafresh partners with Zepto

“We are excited to be joining forces with Pescafresh, and look forward to building this category with Pescafresh, a one stop shop not only for seafood but also for chicken, mutton and eggs. As a company, Zepto always strives to serve the best products and experience to its customers. Through this partnership, we aim to bring fresh Seafood, No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) Chicken and other meats that are unparalleled in taste and quality with the convenience of instant delivery,” said Srinibas Swain, Senior VP - Business Head - Fresh category, Zepto on their partnership with Pescafresh.