Pexpo partners with Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar

Pexpo has announced its association with Dhurandhar, the upcoming film featuring Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled for release on 5 December 2025. The partnership positions the brand alongside themes reflected in the film’s narrative.

Advertisment

As a domestic manufacturer in the stainless-steel bottle segment, Pexpo stated that the collaboration aligns with its focus on durability, health and responsible consumption. The brand noted that Ranveer Singh’s on-screen role and public persona connect with qualities it seeks to communicate, including resilience and physical endurance.

Vedant Padia, director, Pexpo, said: “Our partnership with ‘Dhurandhar’ and Ranveer Singh is a strong representation of what the brand stands for, which is strength, better choices and long-term value. Ranveer’s energy, dedication to fitness and strong national appeal deeply resonate with Pexpo’s vision for a healthier, more sustainable India. Through this association, we want to inspire more people to shift to sustainable…”

The company expects the partnership to support its category visibility ahead of the film’s release.