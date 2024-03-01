Philips India partners with Red Bull Soapbox race with a car designed in the shape of the OneBlade

The Red Bull Soapbox Race, making a comeback to India after an eight-year hiatus, assures an exciting downhill race where teams are encouraged to unleash their creativity in crafting non-motorized soapbox cars. In this amusing competition, gravity becomes the ultimate ally as teams hurtle down the track in a spectacle of speed and innovation. The event on March 3, 2023, promises a day filled with laughter, high-octane action, and the sheer joy of creativity on wheels. This year, it is time for Hyderabad to witness this next level. The previous editions of Red Bull Soapbox Race in 2012 and 2016, both held in Mumbai, witnessed some creative vehicles that gained tremendous acknowledgment from the crowd.