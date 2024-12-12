Pilgrim onboards Jennifer Winget as the face of skincare

Pilgrim, a beauty and personal care brand, has announced Jennifer Winget as the new ambassador for its skincare range. This follows its haircare campaign featuring Rashmika Mandanna and aligns with its strategy of engaging multiple celebrity ambassadors.

Gagandeep Makker, co-founder of Pilgrim said "We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the Pilgrim family. Her association with Pilgrim is not just about promoting products; it's about inspiring a movement towards mindful beauty choices. Jennifer, a beloved figure in households across India, mirrors our mission of blending nature and science to create effective beauty solutions. Together, we aspire to have Pilgrim products become a staple on vanity tables nationwide.

Jennifer Winget shared her excitement, saying, "I am beyond excited to partner with Pilgrim. For me, beauty has never been about just following the latest trends; it's about finding what truly works for my skin. Pilgrim’s approach of perfectly blending natural and scientific ingredients perfectly matches my own beliefs. This campaign is all about encouraging everyone to pause and think carefully about their beauty choices, rather than just following the crowd and latest viral products. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey to help uncover the real beauty secrets”