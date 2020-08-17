Pinterest employees stage virtual walkout, demand for racial and gender equality

Banks, in her tweets, alleged, “My manager made disparaging comments about my ethnicity in front of my team, and later about another woman colleague’s Jewish heritage in relation to those earlier comments. It was wild. When I reported this to HR, their response was that even though he had made those statements, he had no “ill intent” and therefore not violated @pinterest’s code of conduct. And this is when the retaliation began. Sadly, many women of color were complicit in this retaliation.”