Piramal Finance launches Parakh series highlighting borrowers' stories

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance (referred to as Piramal Finance), a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, has launched Parakh, a series of short films focusing on the real lives of borrowers. The films, produced in five regional languages across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, highlight borrowers' intent (Neeyat) and documentation, demonstrating how Piramal Finance supports them in achieving their goals.

The Parakh series features celebrities like Neelesh Misra, Nivedita Saraf, Brahmaji, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Vinaya Prasad, who present real-life stories of customers. The films focus on individuals and small business owners facing financial challenges, highlighting Piramal Finance’s commitment to supporting underserved borrowers and promoting economic inclusion. The films will premiere on Piramal Finance’s YouTube Channel.

Speaking about the initiative, Arvind Iyer, head of marketing at Piramal Finance, said: "Parakh is more than just an initiative for us at Piramal Finance; it’s a reflection of our commitment to understanding our customers beyond paperwork. It's about recognising their true intent and aspirations. These real, unfiltered stories highlight individuals who, despite challenges, take the important step to seek support and turn their aspirations into reality. Through Parakh, we’re showcasing the humanity behind the numbers and redefining what lending means in India. Our belief in 'Doing Well and Doing Good' drives us to build an empathetic financial system, one that empowers individuals to achieve their goals, no matter how big or small. These authentic stories not only demonstrate our impact but also reshape the narrative of lending in India."

Suyash Khabya, CCO at The Womb, said: “As advertising creatives, we are usually bound by duration, but this was a content idea. Parakh gave us the chance to delve deeper into the lives of our customers...to tell stories that are often overlooked by conventional advertising. No studio, no cast. Everything was genuine, raw, and real. We felt the smell of their soil when we met the customers, and that reflects in the content. Parakh is a series of human stories presented by celebs like Neelesh Misra, Nivedita Saraf, and more who anchored it for us. The year-long journey was quite a humbling experience for all of us at The Womb and Piramal Finance.”