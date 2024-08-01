Piramal Finance teams up with Sri Lanka Cricket for the ongoing India-Sri Lanka series

Speaking on the association, Arvind Iyer, head of marketing, Piramal Finance, said, "As the nation's passion for cricket transcends boundaries, we recognize that 'Budget Bharat' is the very fabric of India. Across the length and breadth of India, whether it's a brief pause at a local Kirana store or a glance at a TV screen in a bustling electronics shop, a fleeting glimpse in a barber's mirror, or a moment's distraction in office corridors, cricket has a way of bringing people together in moments of joy, excitement, and shared experience. Our association with Sri Lanka Cricket as Associate Gold Sponsor for the India-Sri Lanka T20 series is a testament to our commitment to being with the nation, wherever they are. By supporting this series, we aim to empower the financial well-being of 'Budget Bharat,' aligning our purpose with the country's love for cricket. Through this partnership, we seek to build meaningful connections, foster brand growth, and make a positive impact on the lives of those who share our passion."