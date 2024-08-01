Piramal Finance teams up with Sri Lanka Cricket for the ongoing India-Sri Lanka series

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance (referred to as Piramal Finance), a financial services company and wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises (PEL), announced its partnership as the associate gold sponsor for India’s Tour of Sri Lanka T20 series. This exciting series includes three T20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One Day Internationals (ODIs), with matches set to take place in July and August.
As the associate gold sponsor, Piramal Finance will utilise this platform to enhance brand awareness and engage with cricket enthusiasts. The company's logo will be prominently displayed across in-stadia branding and will feature in advertisements during broadcast. This association underscores Piramal Finance’s commitment to community engagement and promoting its diverse offerings in the finance sector.
Speaking on the association, Arvind Iyer, head of marketing, Piramal Finance, said, "As the nation's passion for cricket transcends boundaries, we recognize that 'Budget Bharat' is the very fabric of India. Across the length and breadth of India, whether it's a brief pause at a local Kirana store or a glance at a TV screen in a bustling electronics shop, a fleeting glimpse in a barber's mirror, or a moment's distraction in office corridors, cricket has a way of bringing people together in moments of joy, excitement, and shared experience. Our association with Sri Lanka Cricket as Associate Gold Sponsor for the India-Sri Lanka T20 series is a testament to our commitment to being with the nation, wherever they are. By supporting this series, we aim to empower the financial well-being of 'Budget Bharat,' aligning our purpose with the country's love for cricket. Through this partnership, we seek to build meaningful connections, foster brand growth, and make a positive impact on the lives of those who share our passion."
Upul Nawaratne Bandara, head of marketing, Sri Lanka Cricket, said, "We thank Piramal Finance for coming on board as the Associate Gold Sponsor for the T20 series. We are confident that this partnership will help them attain their goals and establish their presence as a leading name in the personal finance sector."
This series kicked off with back-to-back T20Is from July 27 to 30 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, followed by the ODIs starting on August 2 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This series is particularly significant as it marks the debut of new coaches for both teams; Gautam Gambhir for India and Sanath Jayasuriya for Sri Lanka.