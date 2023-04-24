Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting launches Talent Engagement Practice

According to Randstad Research 2022 (India), about one in three employees in the age group of 25-34 years (37%) intends to change employers in the first six months of employment. Building a robust talent engagement strategy can therefore be the difference between attracting top talent to the organisation or missing out on it. More employers are thus seeking to invest in their brand – in 2022, close to 60% of respondents to the People Matters Recruitment Outlook Report confirmed that they are eager to increase budgets for employer branding by more than 25%.