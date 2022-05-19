PivotRoots acquires DeepFlux to strengthen its marketing tech capability

Commenting on the acquisition, Yogesh Kothari, business head of PivotConsult said: Abhimanyu & team has done a great job in shaping up Deepflux in the last 3 years. They have built some great products across retail, entertainment and digital acquisition pieces and have done some great work in the measurement & CDP part, the acquisition will help us grow faster, with Deepflux we are already a 35 member team doing some great work for clients across verticals.