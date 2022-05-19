PivotRoots acquires DeepFlux to strengthen its marketing tech capability

Deepflux will get integrated into its MarTech lab andconsulting division, PivotConsult .
PivotRoots, a Mumbai-headquartered digital marketing agency, has acquired DeepFlux, a MarTech consultancy, for an undisclosed amount. The company will integrate DeepFlux into its Martech lab and consulting division, PivotConsult, in line with its vision to build a result-oriented marketing lab of the future.
Deepflux Co founder, Abhimanyu Vyas will join Yogesh Kothari in leading the new entity PivotConsult as business head. Tarun Taneja who had joined as late-stage co-founder at DeepFlux would continue being a part of PivotConsult. He was heading AI and ML at DeepFlux & will continue to lead for the joint entity.
DeepFlux's client base includes Disney, Fox Studios, Grasim Industries, Tata Starquik, Woodland, Damensch, GFK, and AT Kearney amongst others.
Speaking on the acquisition, Abhimanyu Vyas, co-founder, DeepFlux, said, "We believe this association will prove to be a game-changer in serving the needs of Indian and global customers with data analytics and ML-based marketing solutions, especially in the Direct to Consumer(D2C) solutions space to stronghold their pivot’s marketing strategy."
Commenting on the acquisition, Yogesh Kothari, business head of PivotConsult said: Abhimanyu & team has done a great job in shaping up Deepflux in the last 3 years. They have built some great products across retail, entertainment and digital acquisition pieces and have done some great work in the measurement & CDP part, the acquisition will help us grow faster, with Deepflux we are already a 35 member team doing some great work for clients across verticals.
Our vision is to build a result-oriented marketing lab and consulting vertical that will drive greater efficiencies and outputs for our current and future clients. I am delighted to welcome Abhimanyu, Tarun and the DeepFlux team to PivotRoots as we continue to strengthen our offer to local and global brands." said Shibu Shivanandan – co-founder & managing director - PivotRoots.