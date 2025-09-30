Pizza Hut drops new cheesy crust following 'Feed Good Times' makeover

Pizza Hut has unveiled its refreshed global identity. The transformation introduces a modernized logo, a vibrant new visual language, and the global tagline “Feed Good Times.” Together, these changes mark the beginning of a new journey for Pizza Hut worldwide, focused on creating more contemporary, joyful, and connected experiences.

By 2026, customers in India can expect refreshed store identities, modernized dining experiences, and a bold new expression of the brand’s Instigator of Joy platform. The refresh reflects Pizza Hut’s commitment to evolving with changing consumer expectations while staying true to its promise of bringing people together over pizza.

Speaking on the brand’s modernization journey, Manish Guptaa, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India, said: “This refresh ushers in a new era for Pizza Hut in India - one where every innovation, every experience, and every pizza is designed to bring more delight and indulgence to our customers. ‘Feed Good Times’ is not just a tagline; it’s the promise that guides everything we do in this exciting chapter of our journey.”

As the first big innovation under this new identity, Pizza Hut is introducing the Ultimate Cheese Crust. Available on all pan pizzas, it transforms every slice with extra molten, gooey cheese and a cheese crown on the crust, delivering a richer and creamier bite. Customers can now enjoy their favourite pizzas elevated to a new level of indulgence, perfectly aligned with the brand’s Feed Good Times philosophy.

To celebrate, the brand launched “Flip To The Cheese”, a campaign by Havas Creative India. It prompted consumers to start from the crust first for the cheesiest first bite. The buzz kicked off with influencers teasing, “What else gets better when you flip it?” before unveiling the gooey Cheese Crown.

Then came the boldest move: Pizza Hut flipped its entire Instagram page. From the bio to the DP, the grid to the account name, everything was turned upside down to match the new way of eating pizza.

The refreshed logo features softer, welcoming curves, dynamic new details like the double “Z” that adds energy, and the flowing “H” that creates a seamless connection between Pizza and Hut, making the brand instantly recognizable while resonating with today’s consumer.

Rohan Pewekar, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent, said: “With this brand refresh, Pizza Hut India steps boldly into a new era - one that’s more modern, vibrant, and designed to amplify the joy of every pizza moment. The Ultimate Cheese Crust is our first celebration of this journey, bringing richer indulgence and more fun to every slice.”