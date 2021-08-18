Pizza Hut to collaborate with Kwality Wall’s

Elevating the iconic pan pizza experience, Pizza Hut is collaborating with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) to add their bestselling Kwality Wall’s ice cream and desserts to its dine-in as well as the delivery and takeaway menu. With this partnership, Pizza Hut becomes the first ever Pizza QSR chain to offer ice creams and desserts across its owned and aggregator platforms. The brand expects to increase its average order value by approximately 10% for orders that have Kwality Wall's Ice-cream & desserts. Through this tie-up, Pizza Hut will continue to delight its customers with delectable add-ons and further strengthen its delivery channel, which is a key growth area for the brand.