Pizza Hut to collaborate with Kwality Wall’s

The fast food chain will now offer Ice cream & Desserts with Pizzas.
Elevating the iconic pan pizza experience, Pizza Hut is collaborating with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) to add their bestselling Kwality Wall’s ice cream and desserts to its dine-in as well as the delivery and takeaway menu. With this partnership, Pizza Hut becomes the first ever Pizza QSR chain to offer ice creams and desserts across its owned and aggregator platforms. The brand expects to increase its average order value by approximately 10% for orders that have Kwality Wall's Ice-cream & desserts. Through this tie-up, Pizza Hut will continue to delight its customers with delectable add-ons and further strengthen its delivery channel, which is a key growth area for the brand.
To serve its TG and cater to different occasions, Pizza Hut is launching several great combos inclusive of ice cream and desserts for solo, couple and group consumption, including a special meal for kids. The brand will also provide exciting value, which consumers love, on ice cream and desserts as well including exclusive coupons across the company m-site, app and website.
Talking about the partnership, Neha, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India said, “We strive to always provide the best pizza eating experience to our customers and adding a perfect meal finisher like ice cream and desserts to our offerings is sure to bring immense joy to them. We are extremely happy to join hands with a like-minded partner like Hindustan Unilever and look forward to treating consumers to an easy, new experience of pizzas and desserts in the comfort of their homes.”
In a bid to understand the market better, Pizza Hut conducted a preliminary research which uncovered several interesting insights. Almost 21% customers ordered desserts while opting for food delivery and ice cream was regarded as a preferred meal finisher by many. Young millennials showed a higher preference for ice cream as compared to other desserts, and solo indulgence occasions, late-night and afternoon snacking emerged as significant opportunities to be tapped.
Maya Ganapathy, general manager, Kwality Wall’s, India said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Pizza Hut as there is tremendous synergy between our target audience sets. A meal that starts with piping hot pizzas and ends with delicious ice cream and desserts can never go wrong. I am confident that customers will enjoy this partnership.”