Pizza loses its round shape to form IPL team names courtesy Francesco’s Pizzeria

There are custom pizzas for each IPL team and ones that celebrate a sixer and a duck.
Mumbai’s Francesco’s Pizzeria has decided to slim its pizzas from the standard circle to plain letters. The Mumbai-based gourmet pizza brand and maker of custom-shaped pizzas has introduced letter pizzas for every Indian Premier League (IPL) team.
And it’s not just the team letters, it has also planned a ‘six-shaped’ pizza to celebrate a sixer and an ‘O-shaped' pizza for a duck.
This new personalised angle of creating memorable moments has helped them build new brand value said the gourmet pizza brand in its release. It had introduced custom pizza shapes with the aim to replace birthday cakes.
The IPL will take place from 9 April 2021 to 30 May 2021.