playR becomes 'Official Merchandise Partner' of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad, has announced a partnership with playR, a global sports and lifestyle brand, naming them as the official merchandise partner starting for the 2025 season. Under this association, playR will have the exclusive rights to produce and distribute Fan Jersey, along with a variety of non-exclusive fan merchandise.

Ravi Kukreja, founder of playR and director of iCOREts, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We’re absolutely delighted to partner with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time. The team has cultivated a loyal and enthusiastic fan base, and we’re excited to provide a premium collection of products that allow Orange Army fans to showcase their support with pride. At playR, we aim to deliver more than just merchandise—we want to foster a strong connection between the fans and the team through our innovative and high-quality offerings."

K Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, added, “We are delighted to partner with playR for our official merchandise. Their reputation for delivering exceptional and stylish products aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our fans with the best. This collaboration will allow our supporters to wear their Sunrisers Hyderabad pride with confidence and joy.”