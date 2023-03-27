playR has been signed by Mumbai Indians as official merchandise partner

playR, has been signed by Mumbai Indians as one of their official merchandise partners from season 2023 onwards. playR is the exclusive merchandise partner to manufacture and sell Mumbai Indians Match Jersey, Training Jersey and Travel Polo worldwide. In addition, playR will offer Fan Jerseys, Travel Polo, Cricket Equipment like bat, ball, gloves, pads etc, and Fitness Accessories like yoga mats, bags, bottles etc. The wide range of choice for fans will give fans the opportunity to purchase merchandise that suit their lifestyle and accessories as per their personal preference.