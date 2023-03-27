playR has been signed by Mumbai Indians as official merchandise partner

The Mumbai Indians official merchandise will be available across all leading retail stores in India and abroad, on Mumbai Indians’ MI Shop and playR website.
playR, has been signed by Mumbai Indians as one of their official merchandise partners from season 2023 onwards. playR is the exclusive merchandise partner to manufacture and sell Mumbai Indians Match Jersey, Training Jersey and Travel Polo worldwide. In addition, playR will offer
A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "As we continue to grow globally it is imperative to build a wide range of merchandise that fans will cherish to own. We are happy to partner with playR to serve both current and new fans."
Co-founder and director of playR, Ravi Kukreja, added, "Mumbai Indians fans will surely love the merchandise which is carefully designed and created this season for an exceptional experience. We are happy to work with Mumbai Indians team and look forward to a great association this season and beyond."