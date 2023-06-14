Plum forays into baby care category

On the latest development, Shankar Prasad, CEO & founder, Plum said “The launch of Baby Plum is a defining moment in the evolution of the brand. Plum’s exciting journey in the beauty & personal care domain has been shaped by the evolving needs of consumers who seek high-quality, effective, and vegan products they can trust. Our curated line of baby products is thoughtfully developed and tested under pediatric and dermatological control for baby’s sensitive skin. We love the outcome and are extremely excited to share it with our consumers. This also reinforces our commitment to introduce products filled with ‘goodness that delivers’ for our consumers, which now includes tiny tots as well!”