Plum forays into baby care category

The range includes baby lotion, body wash, baby shampoo and massage oil.
D2C beauty and personal care space through constant product innovation, Plum, forays into the baby care space with the launch of ‘Baby Plum’. The new range, designed with delicate baby skin in mind, is clinically tested by pediatricians offering pH balanced and tear-free formulas in a variety of SKU’s – baby lotion, body wash, baby shampoo and massage oil.
Developed using avocado as key ingredient which is known for its benefits for baby’s sensitive skin; the brand brings a thoughtfully curated baby care range carefully formulated with safe and gentle ingredients suitable for daily use for babies. Being easily absorbed by the skin, avocado helps in deeply moisturizing and soothing baby’s delicate skin making it an ideal addition to your baby’s delicate skincare routine. In addition to avocado, Baby Plum products are also nourished with the goodness of other nourishing baby-safe ingredients such as shea butter, chamomile, vitamin E, coconut & sunflower oils to name a few, all of which further help in aiding healthy skin development in babies.
On the latest development, Shankar Prasad, CEO & founder, Plum said “The launch of Baby Plum is a defining moment in the evolution of the brand. Plum’s exciting journey in the beauty & personal care domain has been shaped by the evolving needs of consumers who seek high-quality, effective, and vegan products they can trust. Our curated line of baby products is thoughtfully developed and tested under pediatric and dermatological control for baby’s sensitive skin. We love the outcome and are extremely excited to share it with our consumers. This also reinforces our commitment to introduce products filled with ‘goodness that delivers’ for our consumers, which now includes tiny tots as well!”
This new collection of baby care products is available on both online and offline channels. This includes plumgoodness.com (the brand’s website), key marketplaces like FirstCry and Amazon alongside the brand’s 20+ exclusive outlets spread across the country, in addition to select multi-brand retail outlets. The addition of this category signals a strategic move for Plum to claim its place in every household’s monthly purchase basket with products catering to multiple different age groups.