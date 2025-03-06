Plum launches podcast on skincare hosted by Rohan Joshi

Plum, a leading Indian skincare brand, has launched Plum Skin City, the country’s first skincare podcast. Hosted by comedian Rohan Joshi, the podcast combines expert advice with humour, aiming to make skincare education engaging and accessible.

The debut episode of Plum Skin City focuses on sunscreen, featuring comedian Aditya Kulshreshtha and beauty expert Ayesha Sanghi. The episode covers SPF science, application techniques, and common skincare questions with a mix of insights and humour.

Speaking on the launch, Shankar Prasad, founder and CEO, Plum, shares, “Plum Skin City is more than just a podcast—it’s the beginning of a movement. We’re creating a space where skincare isn’t intimidating, doesn't have to be boring or serious, and where everyone, regardless of their skincare knowledge, feels welcome. Plum has always been about chemistry—the right formulations, the right conversations, and the right connections with our community. With this podcast, we’re bringing that chemistry to life in a way that’s fresh, fun, and full of heart.”