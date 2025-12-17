Plush partners with Zostel to support unplanned menstrual needs

Plush and Zostel have formed a partnership aimed at supporting women travellers who experience unexpected menstrual needs while on the move. The initiative responds to a common concern among menstruators who may struggle to access sanitary products when travelling, particularly in unfamiliar locations.

Under the collaboration, women checking into Zostel properties will receive a small pouch containing Plush sanitary pads and additional items. The aim is to address situations where guests may not have planned for their period or may find themselves without immediate access to products.

Ketan Munoth, co-founder, Plush, said: "Travel should expand your world, not your worries. Every woman has a story of being caught off-guard by her period while travelling - they have lived that moment of panic. This collaboration is our way of saying: you don’t have to feel that again. We’re here, making sure comfort travels with you.

Aviral Gupta, CEO- Zostel, said: "Travel should be liberating, not anxiety-inducing. Women deserve spaces where comfort isn’t an afterthought but a priority. By partnering with Plush, we’re ensuring that every woman who walks into a Zostel feels welcomed, cared for, and free to explore without hesitation."

The rollout begins this month across Zostel locations. Both organisations position the move as part of a wider effort to improve travel experiences for women and address gaps in accessibility to basic hygiene products.