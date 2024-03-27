PMS Group secures marketing and branding mandate for Nulife Hospitals

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency will develop targeted marketing strategies to enhance Nulife Hospitals' brand presence and reputation.
Public Media Solution (PMS Group), a marketing agency headquartered in Pune, announced today that it has secured the marketing and branding mandate for Nulife Hospitals.
Building on a Strong Healthcare Legacy
Nulife Hospitals, founded in 1983 by Harish Kumar, known for its commitment to medical care and patient hospitality. Under the leadership of Akshay Kumar, the hospital has grown into a premier medical institution in the Delhi NCR region, with three strategically located facilities.
"Nulife Hospitals has a proud 30-year legacy in healthcare," said Akshay Kumar. "Building Legacy in healthcare since 30 years, we are committed to providing our patients with the highest quality care and the most compassionate service."
Leveraging Expertise for Strategic Growth
PMS Group, led by Ravinder Bharti, boasts a network of medical professionals across various specialities, including orthopaedics, obstetrics/ gynecology, oncology, cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, and otolaryngology. This network allows PMS Group to facilitate partnerships and collaborations within the medical community for Nulife Hospitals.
Targeted Marketing to Enhance Brand Presence
PMS Group is committed to developing and implementing customised marketing strategies that directly align with Nulife Hospitals' goals. By leveraging its extensive network and expertise, the agency will create targeted marketing initiatives to enhance Nulife's brand presence and attract a wider patient base.
"With our innovative marketing strategies and vast network of doctors," continued Bharti, "we are confident in our ability to elevate Nulife Hospitals' visibility and reputation within the healthcare industry."