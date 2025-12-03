PNB appoints Harmanpreet Kaur as its brand ambassador

Punjab National Bank has appointed Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur as its first-ever female brand ambassador. The announcement was made at an event themed ‘Banking On Champions’ at the bank’s corporate office in New Delhi.

Advertisment

The ceremony was attended by senior leadership, including M. Nagaraju, Secretary (FS), who joined Kaur and PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra in unveiling four products: the PNB RuPay Metal Credit Card Luxura, PNB One 2.0, Digi Surya Ghar, and PNB’s onboarding on the IIBX Portal.

Speaking at the event, M. Nagaraju said: “Harmanpreet Kaur has made India proud by making the women cricket team win for the first time and inspired millions of young aspirants. As for PNB, they have been doing tremendous job, especially the MSME campaign and launching of this metal credit card has added a product for elite group.”

Harmanpreet Kaur added: “It feels truly surreal. I have been banking with PNB since I was 18, and my first account was at the PNB Moga branch. To stand here today as the Bank’s brand ambassador is an honour… I’m also happy to be the first customer of PNB Metal Credit Card Luxura.”

Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, PNB, said: “We are delighted to welcome Indian Cricket Captain and World Cup Winner Harmanpreet Kaur to the PNB Parivaar… Her leadership, resilience, and unwavering pursuit of excellence mirror the ethos of our Bank.”

The bank also unveiled PNB One 2.0 and Digi Surya Ghar, and confirmed its onboarding on the International Bullion Exchange (IIBX).

The event concluded with a brief interaction with Kaur, cultural performances, and a gesture recognising 10 young female cricketers, who were presented with PNB-branded kits autographed by her.