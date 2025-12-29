PNG Jewellers appoints Sara Tendulkar as brand ambassador for Litestyle

PNG Jewellers has appointed Sara Tendulkar as the brand ambassador for Litestyle by PNG, its contemporary lightweight fine jewellery brand. The appointment is part of the company’s efforts to position Litestyle as a separate business vertical aimed at younger jewellery consumers.

Litestyle by PNG was introduced as a modern-format jewellery brand distinct from PNG Jewellers’ traditional retail presence. While PNG Jewellers continues to cater to legacy customers, Litestyle focuses on everyday jewellery, contemporary designs and an omnichannel retail model.

Speaking on the larger vision behind Litestyle, Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, PNG Jewellers, said: “Litestyle by PNG is a conscious and long-term effort to bridge our existing customers with future customers. While PNG has earned trust across generations, it is equally important for us to stay relevant to the way younger consumers think, shop and express themselves today. Litestyle has been created as a modern retail format with a strong omnichannel presence, designed around everyday moments rather than only traditional occasions. This is not a short-term style initiative, but a serious business vertical under the PNG umbrella, with dedicated focus on merchandising, planning, marketing and digital platforms. The encouraging response to our pilot stores has given us confidence to scale the brand in a structured manner across key markets.”

Sara Tendulkar, who has over 8.9 million followers on Instagram, will be associated with Litestyle across campaigns, digital initiatives, media interactions and store launches. She will also contribute as a style muse for select collections under the brand.

Commenting on the association, Sara Tendulkar said, “Litestyle reflects a sense of ease and individuality that feels very natural to me. The jewellery is light, thoughtful and designed for everyday life, which makes this partnership genuinely exciting.”

Hemant Chaavan, head Marketing and E-commerce, Litestyle by PNG, said: “Sara represents the mindset of the young woman Litestyle is created for, confident, modern and expressive in her own way. Her ability to connect organically with younger audiences strengthens Litestyle’s ambition to become a preferred jewellery destination for future consumers who value design, ease and authenticity.”

The two-year partnership begins in December 2025, with collections featuring Sara Tendulkar scheduled to launch from March 2026.

Litestyle by PNG operates as a standalone business vertical under PNG Jewellers and caters to women purchasing jewellery beyond traditional or festive occasions, including everyday wear and self-purchase. The brand currently runs pilot stores in Pune and Goa.

Following initial traction from these locations, Litestyle plans a phased expansion to approximately 50 stores by FY 2028. The expansion will include a mix of company-owned and franchise-led outlets, alongside a digital storefront and mobile application. Maharashtra will be the first focus market, followed by expansion into other regions.