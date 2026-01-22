PNG Jewellers names Ranbir Kapoor as new the brand ambassador

PNG Jewellers has announced Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. With his effortless blend of heritage, credibility and contemporary appeal, Ranbir Kapoor marks a new chapter in PNG Jewellers’ journey as the brand strengthens its national presence.

Founded in Maharashtra and now expanding confidently across India and beyond, PNG Jewellers is steered by Dr. Saurabh Gadgil with a clear, forward-looking vision. The association with Ranbir Kapoor reflects the brand’s evolution while remaining deeply rooted in its values of trust, craftsmanship and legacy. As the youngest generation of the legendary Kapoor family of Bollywood, Ranbir’s legacy in movies and his correspondingly massive fan base of Hindi movie lovers make this association a watershed moment for the jewellery brand’s next phase of growth across age demographics in India.

This association will commence in January 2026, with Ranbir Kapoor joining PNG Jewellers as an ambassador alongside the existing brand face. His role will focus on strengthening the brand’s visibility nationally, reinforcing trust, and amplifying PNG Jewellers’ legacy through endorsements, advocacy and brand-led initiatives. While there is no specific collection launch tied to this collaboration, the partnership itself signals a significant milestone in the brand’s long-term growth strategy in national retail expansion.

Speaking of the association, actor Ranbir Kapoor said, “PNG Jewellers stands for a legacy that has endured for generations, built on trust and values that truly resonate with me. Being part of a brand that respects tradition while embracing the future feels like a very natural association, and I am proud to join them on this journey.”

Sharing his excitement about the association and its far-reaching impact on the brand, Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, PNG Jewellers, added, “Ranbir Kapoor represents the perfect balance of heritage and modern aspiration. Just as PNG Jewellers has evolved over decades while staying true to its roots, Ranbir has carried forward a legacy with authenticity and relevance. This partnership is not just about visibility, but about shared values and a common vision for the future.”