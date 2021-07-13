Podcast listeners up 271% among millennials in Q1: Spotify CultureNext Report

According to Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales - India, Spotify, “For both generations, audio is the most immersive form of media and there’s a great opportunity for brands to create communities and campaigns based on common interests and passion of their target audience on our platform. The Z listeners on Spotify in India expect brands to represent and empower them through their campaigns, talent partnerships, and active role in social justice movements. Meanwhile, 68% of the millennials said they like audio advertising because it lets them use their imagination to picture everything in their head. These are just a few of the insights that give brands context to think about how they can work with us”.