POLO's Valentine's Day message lauds singles

Come February, the celebration of love soars exponentially. From lovers soaking in the magic of red, to brands riding on the love-fest vibe – offering discounts, customised Valentine products and special offers, the Valentine's week gets even more exciting. Amidst all the couple partying, Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate Nestlé India seems to have different plans. This Valentine's Day, for its confectionery brand – POLO, Nestlé has decided to cater to the sentiments of singles.