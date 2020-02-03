POLO's Valentine's Day message lauds singles

This Valentine’s Day, while all conversation would revolve around couples and romantic relationships, POLO is offering a fresh take by saying “It’s Cool to be Single”.
Come February, the celebration of love soars exponentially. From lovers soaking in the magic of red, to brands riding on the love-fest vibe – offering discounts, customised Valentine products and special offers, the Valentine's week gets even more exciting. Amidst all the couple partying, Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate Nestlé India seems to have different plans. This Valentine's Day, for its confectionery brand – POLO, Nestlé has decided to cater to the sentiments of singles.
Through “It’s Cool to be Single”, the brand, launched in 1993, aims to reiterate the positive side of being single. Featuring quirky messages like 'Solo Trip', 'Flirt' and more, the new moulds will come in exclusive packs in different price variants.
In a similar fashion, with its 'Love rings' initiative, the brand celebrated celebrated lovers last year with its 'Say it louder than words' campaign.
Valentine's Day, however isn't the only time the brand has gone the extra mile. For Friendship Day last year, the brand customised POLOs with a question, 'What do you call your special friend?'.