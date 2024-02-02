Pongal campaign delivers personalised joy to Joyalukkas customers

The campaign was devised by Havas Media Network India to spread joy among 500 customers in Chennai.
Joyalukkas, a jewellery brand from South India along with Havas Media Network India, recently released acampaign in observance of this year's Pongal festival. It endeavoured to express gratitude to its clientele during Pongal.
Aligned with the sentiment of the festival, the Havas Media Network India team devised a campaign for Pongal which was observed on January 15, 2024. The campaign leveraged the influence of mass media to engage with individuals on this occasion.
The team created print media for Joyalukkas, targeting over 500 households in Chennai. They partnered with Tamil newspaper Dinamalar to customise the newspaper with shortlisted customer names and 'Pongal greetings', resulting in an innovative and personalised experience.
The distribution presented a logistical challenge, given that the selected names were scattered throughout the city. This challenge was addressed by assigning each area to a delivery personnel well-acquainted with the locality. The Dinamalar team, sporting bespoke T-shirts, commenced the delivery process throughout the city.
On January 15, personalised newspapers were printed and delivered in eco-friendly packaging to their destinations. A freshly prepared sweet Pongal was also included for a personalised touch. 48 delivery personnel were assigned to deliver the newspapers within a 2-hour window, covering 500 kilometers.
Expressing his delight, Baby George, CEO, Joyalukkas, remarked, " This inventive campaign pleasantly surprised them, bringing added joy to their Pongal celebrations. We are pleased to be the conduit for adding special moments to their lives. We truly appreciate the efforts of the Havas Media India team for the campaign’s successful execution."
“We believe in the power of media and medium in delivering impact that lasts”, said Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India. “Customers are increasingly looking for brands with meaningful actions nowadays and we are persistently working to align our strategies with this expectation. This campaign stands as a remarkable testament to the collaborative efforts of the brand and agency teams” he added.
According to the release, the campaign received a positive response from customers who were deeply moved by the gesture.