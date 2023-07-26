Pop icon Zaeden enters D2C space by launching a perfume ‘SOL’

The company launches bespoke fragrance brand ‘SOL’ – a unisex perfume line born from the Stories of Life.
Indian pop sensation Zaeden steps into a whole new horizon as he announces the launch of his bespoke fragrance brand ‘SOL’ – a unisex perfume line born from the Stories of Life.
A unique collaboration between Zaeden, Aesir Perfumes LLP, a fragrance company, and REPRESENT, a trailblazer in talent management - SOL will take you on a sensory journey like no other.
Crafted with passion and a deep connection to life’s stories, SOL is a unisex fragrance brand that promises a premium olfactory experience like no other. It launches with two enchanting fragrances – Mystic Voice and Sweet Sea, each taking users on a unique and exceptional sensory adventure.
Supported by Aesir Perfume’s legacy experience to build top quality products, the brand makes use of the best and safest chemicals. With a vision to capture life’s stories by bottling them in scents, SOL positions itself as an aspirational yet affordable fragrance brand targeted towards the Gen-Z and millennial audience.
Mystic Voice embodies the allure of a captivating voice, with its luxurious blend of melon, saffron, and orange top notes, and a sophisticated mix of lily of the valley, ginger, oakmoss, and hyacinth as middle notes. The base notes of fir resin, white musk, cedar, and patchouli add a final touch of elegance, mimicking the mystery and allure of an enigmatic voice.
Sweet Sea, on the other hand, is a refreshing tribute to the ocean breeze. It features top notes of sage, Calabrian bergamot, pink pepper, and marine, a heart of sea salt, lavender, and Amalfi lemon, and base notes of vetiver, musk, and ambergris. The combination of these notes creates a scent that transports you to a breezy sunny day by the seaside.
Speaking about the launch of his lifestyle brand, Zaeden enthuses, “I’m beyond excited to announce an extraordinary chapter in my life captured in the form of SOL. An unparalleled blend of elegance and soul, it is a manifestation of my lifelong love for fragrances and the culmination of my personal journey. Each bottle has been meticulously crafted with utmost thought and devotion to the art of scents, making them the embodiment of cherished moments. Brace yourself for a sensory adventure where scents become whispers of passion, unveiling a universe of unbridled poise. Together, let's explore our Stories of Life in the enchanting world of SOL.”
Amal Jain, director and chief perfumer of Aesir Perfumes, adds, "SOL isn't just about innovative product design and functionality; it's about an experiential revolution, a reinterpretation of our traditional understanding of fragrance, woven from the tapestry of our rich heritage in fragrance development. With SOL, we have harnessed an inspired and avant-garde perspective, which, in turn, has given birth to a creation that is nothing short of sublime. SOL stands as a monumental achievement, unmatched and unrivalled in its realm, reshaping the way we perceive, appreciate, and interact with fragrances.”
Aayushman Sinha, CEO & founder of REPRESENT, says about this industry-defining partnership, “We, at REPRESENT, are armed with industry leaders and a supportive set of artists who believe in the true power of collaboration, enabling us to create resonating narratives. We don’t just believe in taking an approach to tangible experiences that are unprecedented but also disruptive and create value for everyone in the loop. The era of the conventional is over; we are here to lead the new era of engagement, dialogue, and community building around SOL”, he concludes.
SOL is not merely a fragrance brand; it is an embodiment of the stories that shape our lives. With their unique blend of artistry and longevity, Mystic Voice and Sweet Sea capture the essence of Zaeden’s vision. The perfume shall be available in 50 ml size bottles starting at a nominal price of INR 1800 exclusively on SOL’s website.