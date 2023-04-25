Popstar King partners with Raj Shamani to introduce fragrance range ‘Blanko’

Commenting on his dream project, King, Indian Popstar and Founder, Blanko said, “It’s a super proud and emotional moment for me to be finally able to make Blanko a reality with my dear friend Raj. Blanko comes from a very personal space in my own journey. As someone who has hustled all his life, I want my fans to have the conviction that they can confidently embark on their journeys of self-discoveries, and shatter the stereotypes with their LOUD and BOLD dreams. The very foundation of Blanko is built on their dreams. With this in mind, and alongside my partners at House of X, who believe in The Next Big Thing, I am happy to present Blanko and its offerings to the world.”