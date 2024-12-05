POPxo by MyGlamm joins as beauty partner for AP Dhillon's 2024 tour

POPxo by MyGlamm, a makeup brand, designed for the modern millennial and Gen Z audience announces its partnership as the official beauty partner for AP Dhillon’s The Brownprint 2024 India Tour. AP Dhillon will perform in Mumbai, Delhi, and Chandigarh this December, with POPxo adding its beauty touch to each venue.

Advertisment

As part of this collaboration, concert-goers will get an exclusive opportunity to elevate their experience with POPxo’s Beauty Booth, where complimentary makeovers will ensure they look as stunning as the electrifying performances on stage.

“With this collaboration, we’re blending two powerful forms of self-expression: beauty and music. AP Dhillon’s Brownprint Tour is a cultural phenomenon, and POPxo by MyGlamm is thrilled to enhance this journey by helping fans channel their inner glam and confidence as they step into the concert vibe,” said Anika Wadhera, group marketing director, Good Glamm Group.

The tour starts on December 7 in Mumbai, moves to Delhi on December 14, and ends in Chandigarh on December 20. At each venue, fans can visit the POPxo Beauty Booth for a glam session before enjoying the concert. This collaboration highlights POPxo by MyGlamm’s focus on beauty and audience engagement, combining creativity and self-expression to enhance the concert experience.