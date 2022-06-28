POPXO expands its product portfolio in the beauty & personal care segment with the launch of Suncare range

The POPxo Suncare range features 6 products in its one-of-a-kind revolutionary range of sun care products to protect consumers from sun damage.
POPxo, India’s largest digital community of millennial women further expands its product offerings in the beauty and personal care segment as it launches the POPxo Suncare range, exclusively by MyGlamm in their new product campaign #ekdoteenapplysunscreen. The POPxo Suncare range features 6 products in its one-of-a-kind revolutionary range of sun care products to protect consumers from sun damage.
Conceptualised and created by the POPxo Beauty team in close partnership with the MyGlamm New Product Development team - the POPxo Suncare Range is true to the brand vision of being the user’s beauty best friend and aims to highlight and lead the conversation on the importance of sun care. The POPxo suncare range has been developed to dispel common concerns that users have about sunscreens. The entire range is available under the price range of Rs.499 making it affordable for young women.
“Sunscreen is one skincare product which one should never skip! At POPxo we have always put our user first and the POPxo Suncare Range was created to cater to a real user need. Our launch campaign ‘Ek Do Teen, Apply POPxo Sunscreen’ is the exciting start of a movement to inspire and educate the young generation about the importance of sun care even from a young age. The idea is to make daily application of the POPxo sunscreen a fun habit, adopted by millions of users. We also want to impress upon our users the importance of wearing sunscreen everyday - even when they are staying at home as blue-light from our devices is as harmful to our skin as sun exposure.” says Priyanka Gill, co-founder, Good Glamm Group and founder & CEO, POPxo.
Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Beauty & FMCG Brands, The Good Glamm Group says “The POPxo Suncare range by MyGlamm is a really exciting launch for us that features innovative products offering 8 hour protection. The POPxo team understands the female millennial consumer better than anyone in the country. Based on that understanding, the Suncare range has been created by POPxo which clearly fulfils an interesting gap of highlighting and instilling the habit for applying sunscreen regularly which is showcased in our product campaign #EkDoTeenApplyPOPxoSunscreen.”
The sunscreen category is currently a high-growth category in the country with high growth rates which are expected to rise over the next couple of years. Owing to the changing external environment and rising pollution, consumers have also become more aware of the harmful effects of the ultraviolet rays. Sun protection products market analysis,the market is forecast to experience steady rise and is expected to surge at 6.6% CAGR through 2031.
In October 2021, POPxo entered the beauty segment with the POPxo Makeup Collection by MyGlamm. The collection featured 13 specially curated ‘all-in-one’ makeup kits at affordable prices. From nail kits, face kits, face & eye kits and lip kits - this new collection is designed to cater to every make-up need, making it the ultimate Beauty BFF of every young woman. Founded by Priyanka Gill in 2014, POPxo has recently shown exponential growth in monthly active users. The women-centric platform had 48 million MAUs in September 2020 which rose to 60 million MAUs in July 2021. POPxo targets to reach 100 million MAUs by March 2023.