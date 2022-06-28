POPXO expands its product portfolio in the beauty & personal care segment with the launch of Suncare range

“Sunscreen is one skincare product which one should never skip! At POPxo we have always put our user first and the POPxo Suncare Range was created to cater to a real user need. Our launch campaign ‘Ek Do Teen, Apply POPxo Sunscreen’ is the exciting start of a movement to inspire and educate the young generation about the importance of sun care even from a young age. The idea is to make daily application of the POPxo sunscreen a fun habit, adopted by millions of users. We also want to impress upon our users the importance of wearing sunscreen everyday - even when they are staying at home as blue-light from our devices is as harmful to our skin as sun exposure.” says Priyanka Gill, co-founder, Good Glamm Group and founder & CEO, POPxo.