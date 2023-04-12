Porter unveils new logo to reflect brand evolution & business diversification

The new logo designed by Moshimbo is a part of Porter’s broader brand identity refresh, which includes signifying the promise of moving goods efficiently and easily to its customers. The map pin has been superscripted like the longitude and latitude degree symbols to mirror Porter’s commitment to be on a constant move to reach far and wide, offer assurance and spread happiness to its customers and driver-partners. The logo design features a modern and minimalist look, with a bold and dynamic colour scheme of blue and white that stands for reliability, assurance and infinite possibilities.