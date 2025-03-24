Portronics is Lucknow Super Giants’ official sponsor for IPL 2025

Portronics, a consumer electronics brand, has announced its official partnership with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the IPL 2025 season as their official sponsor.
As part of the tie-up, Portronics’ branding will be featured prominently on the lowers of the LSG jerseys throughout the season.The collaboration reflects Portronics’ growing focus on experience-driven marketing and its commitment to being part of moments that bring people together and amplifying the energy of the game.
Jasmeet Singh, founder & director of Portronics, shared his thoughts on the association:We’re proud to join hands with Lucknow Super Giants as their official sponsor for IPL 2025. Cricket in India is more than just a game—a shared passion uniting generations. At Portronics, we believe in enhancing life’s everyday experiences through innovation. With this partnership, we aim to amplify the energy of the game and bring fans even closer to the action through our sound solutions.
Vinay Chopra, the CEO of Lucknow Super Giants added: "Portronics is a brand that mirrors our values—performance, innovation, and fan-first thinking. We’re delighted to welcome them into the Lucknow Super Giants family. Together, we hope to create memorable experiences for fans both on and off the pitch this season."
With this partnership, Portronics takes a stride into the world of sports marketing—one that offers high emotional connection, massive visibility, and a chance to be part of India’s biggest entertainment phenomenon.