Post honeygate, Dabur launches organic honey on Amazon

“Today Indian consumers’ demand for Organic food has increased and with fitness and healthy lifestyle at the forefront, we as a brand have developed an Organic version of our Star product Dabur Organic Honey which is 100% pure and natural. The process of procuring the Organic Honey from remote rainforests has been the most rewarding experience for us as a brand and we make sure we pass on the unadulterated and unpasteurized product to our consumers, as it is. So yes, I am proud to say that we select apiaries within close proximities of only organic farmlands managed without chemicals or pesticides to get our hero product. The product is exclusively available on Amazon at INR 235 for a 300g pack” said Smerth Khanna, Business Head – Ecommerce, Dabur India.