Post honeygate, Dabur launches organic honey on Amazon

The company's first organic product, it is "untouched by chemicals" and priced at Rs 235 for a 300g pack.
DABUR India, one of India’s leading Ayurvedic companies has partnered with Amazon India to launch Dabur Organic Honey, the first ever organic product from the house of Dabur. Procured from organically grown flora, which are untouched by chemicals and made by wild bees, the nutrient and antioxidant-rich Dabur Organic Honey comes with the promise of being completely unprocessed and unpasteurized.
Commenting on the launch, Prashant Agarwal, marketing head- health supplements, Dabur India said, “Organic is not just a choice of products. It is gradually becoming a mainstream lifestyle. In terms of consumption, the focus on natural and other products is on the rise. We are confident that people who conform to this lifestyle would definitely find the Dabur Organic Honey a much-needed addition to their daily routine. Dabur Organic Honey is completely unprocessed and unpasteurized with only filtration done to remove any impurities. We are happy to have partnered with Amazon to take this product to our consumers, who have made Dabur Honey as World’s No. 1 honey brand.”
Saurabh Srivastava, director – category management, Amazon India said “We are happy to bring the new ‘Dabur Organic Honey’ for customers on Amazon.in. With the new Dabur Organic Honey, we aim to strengthen our portfolio and provide our customers a vast selection of organic products from a trusted brand like Dabur. We continue to give our customers an unmatched value, fast and reliable delivery and a great shopping experience”.
“Today Indian consumers’ demand for Organic food has increased and with fitness and healthy lifestyle at the forefront, we as a brand have developed an Organic version of our Star product Dabur Organic Honey which is 100% pure and natural. The process of procuring the Organic Honey from remote rainforests has been the most rewarding experience for us as a brand and we make sure we pass on the unadulterated and unpasteurized product to our consumers, as it is. So yes, I am proud to say that we select apiaries within close proximities of only organic farmlands managed without chemicals or pesticides to get our hero product. The product is exclusively available on Amazon at INR 235 for a 300g pack” said Smerth Khanna, Business Head – Ecommerce, Dabur India.