Powerade enters India as ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 partner

Coca-cola has introduced its sports hydration brand Powerade in India, marking its debut as the official sports drink of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The launch was announced during India’s Super 8 match in Ahmedabad on 22 February 2026, with on-ground branding at the venue. Powerade will be available from March 2026 in two flavours, Mountain Blast and Fruit Punch in 250 ml and 500 ml packs, priced at Rs 20 and Rs 50 respectively.

The drink contains Vitamin B3 and electrolytes and is positioned for sports and fitness use.

The campaign, titled 'Fuel Your Power™,' features cricketer Shubman Gill and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. The brand film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India.

Ankita Mahna, senior director, Marketing, Hydration, Sports & Tea Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said: “Sport in India lives in streets, playgrounds, gyms and everyday routines. Powerade’s entry into India is about meeting people in those moments of intense effort, whether they’re training professionally or simply pushing themselves a little further every day. Launching at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup gives us a powerful starting point, but our focus goes beyond the tournament. We’re building Powerade as a long-term sports hydration brand that grows with India’s sporting ambition and its increasingly active lifestyles.”

Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India said: "For Powerade's launch in India, we chose to go down the psyche of an everyday athlete. The battle is always between the mind and the body, where the mind wants to go on but energy levels say, 'stop'. And how Powerade fuels them in pushing forward. We found the perfect match in Shubman Gill and Neeraj Chopra, who might be international sports icons but behind the scenes, their workout struggle could be a lot like, any of ours. Making Powerade the fuel to everyone's power.”

Shubman Gill added, “A lot of the work around sport happens away from the spotlight, in training and recovery. Staying hydrated is a basic but important part of that, and I am glad to be associated with Powerade as it launches in India.”

Neeraj Chopra added, “Preparation is everything in sport, especially on tough training days. It’s great to see Powerade come to India and support athletes across different disciplines.”