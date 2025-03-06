PR & journalism: Frenemies or partners in storytelling?

The relationship between public relations (PR) and business journalism is frequently viewed as adversarial—one side crafts narratives while the other examines them critically. However, as the media landscape evolves rapidly, the synergy between these two professions has become more apparent.

A recent panel discussion at the second edition of afaqs!’ Communicon, moderated by Venkata Susmita Biswas, executive editor at afaqs! convened leading communication professionals to share insights on this dynamic relationship. The discussion explored the ways in which both industries collaborate, negotiate, and influence each another in today’s fast-paced digital era.

The esteemed panellists included Aastha Bansal, head of communications, BlueSmart; Janet Arole, AVP & head - corporate communications, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; Lawrence Suchitha, vice president - growth & strategy - India, Teamology; Rajiv Banerjee, head of corporate communications India & South Asia, Standard Chartered India; and Sourav Mishra, head of corporate communications, PR and digital communications, IIFL Group.

The evolution of PR & journalism relationships

Rajiv Banerjee, having moved from journalism to corporate communications, highlighted that the idea of journalists and PR professionals being in conflict is frequently overstated.

“Both roles exist within the same ecosystem of storytelling,” he explained. “PR professionals communicate a brand’s narrative, while journalists report on multiple brands. The key is mutual understanding and relationship-building, rather than transactional interactions.”

He emphasised that successful collaborations arise when PR professionals grasp journalistic needs—pitching relevant, well-researched stories rather than expecting guaranteed coverage.

The conversation then shifted to the question of whether journalists and PR professionals have a shared objective. Sourav Mishra noted that although both professions strive to share accurate information, conflicts emerge when transparency is undermined. “Managing internal stakeholders is often more challenging than working with journalists,” he noted.

For example, when a company releases its financial results late at night, expecting immediate media coverage may be unrealistic.

“PR professionals need to influence without exerting control—offering timely, relevant insights instead of demanding coverage,” Mishra added.

Janet Arrol emphasised the importance of informing internal stakeholders about media timelines and constraints. “It’s about aligning expectations—ensuring stakeholders understand journalistic integrity while helping journalists access meaningful stories,” she said. “Building long-term relationships, rather than one-off transactions, is key to achieving this balance.”

She also highlighted the role of credibility in PR, noting that imposing narratives or applying undue pressure on journalists can lead to negative consequences, ultimately harming relationships and brand reputation over time.

The dilemma of earned vs paid media

As paid media continues to rise, brands encounter an increasing challenge: finding the right balance between organic (earned) media and sponsored content. Aastha Bansal explained, “Initially, PR was primarily about earned media, but today, a mix of earned, owned, and paid media is necessary.”

Citing an example of her team’s work at BlueSmart, she said that that they have cultivated strong brand advocacy through organic storytelling while keeping marketing investments minimal. She recognised that as brands grow, a strategic blend of earned and paid media is crucial for maintaining visibility.

Lawrence Suchitha further weighed in on the role of digital platforms in shaping modern PR strategies. “Digital media adds a layer of measurability that traditional PR lacks,” he noted. “We assess the effectiveness of published articles through audience engagement metrics.”

The panel further examined how journalists today serve as digital influencers. Numerous reporters broaden the impact of their stories by disseminating them on platforms such as LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter). “Brands must adapt by engaging journalists not just for traditional news coverage but also for their influence on digital platforms,” Sushitha added.

Employee advocacy

Another emerging trend in corporate communications is employee advocacy, which involves leveraging employees as brand ambassadors. Arrol shared how organisations are actively encouraging employees to share corporate milestones, achievements, and culture on social media.

“Employees take immense pride in sharing their company’s successes. A simple LinkedIn post about an internal award can generate significant engagement,” she noted.

Sourav Mishra added that in sectors such as retail and financial services, employee advocacy is particularly impactful. “If employees authentically share brand-related content, it resonates more than traditional PR efforts.”

PR professionals juggle numerous challenges—from managing internal expectations to collaborating effectively with journalists. Meanwhile, journalists must navigate an increasingly digital media landscape where influence extends beyond traditional publications.

The key takeaway? This relationship is founded on understanding and mutual respect. PR professionals aim to craft brand narratives, whereas journalists focus on revealing engaging and truthful stories.

In an era characterised by swift information sharing, leaders assert that the two professions must collaborate to uphold credibility, trust, and influence.

Catch the entire conversation here: