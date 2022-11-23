Prasuma aggressively expanding its cloud kitchen concept ‘Momo Kitchen’

Speaking on the brand’s future plans, Lisa Suwal, CEO, Prasuma, said, “With breakneck innovations and a growing consumer appetite for new offerings, this is an invigorating time to be in the food industry. At a time when the quality of food is constantly in the limelight, we are proud to offer our consumers our high quality, tasty dishes through our Momo Kitchens, which have garnered much traction in a short span. We are catering to the same consumer who loves our Momos at home in a different consumption occasion in addition to new consumers. From gourmet sauces to our authentic gyoza technique, there’s much to devour at our Momo Kitchens. Our concept is unique since we have invested heavily in our products, quality, and packaging to deliver an experience of street food like no other.”