Prasuma aggressively expanding its cloud kitchen concept ‘Momo Kitchen’

The brand aims to launch 200+ cloud kitchens in the next three years across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad.
Prasuma ventured into the cloud kitchen space with Momo Kitchen in early 2022 to mark its offline presence and to offer consumers seamless access to the brand's portfolio across all consumption occasions.
The cloud kitchen today expands its footprint expeditiously launching 1 kitchen every week and aims at 200+ by the end of 2025.
The brand has registered impressive growth in just over six months, launching 18 kitchens in 3 cities, with one kitchen launched almost every week.
On the back of the positive reviews and repeat purchases amassed by Prasuma Momo Kitchens, the brand is now looking at aggressive expansion. The objective is to elevate the Momo eating experience in India with its unwavering quality, unique products and innovative packaging.
Every Prasuma Cloud Kitchen is growing at more than 30% month on month and is registering about 100 orders per day within just 3 months of launch, the official statement highlighted.
Speaking on the brand’s future plans, Lisa Suwal, CEO, Prasuma, said, “With breakneck innovations and a growing consumer appetite for new offerings, this is an invigorating time to be in the food industry. At a time when the quality of food is constantly in the limelight, we are proud to offer our consumers our high quality, tasty dishes through our Momo Kitchens, which have garnered much traction in a short span. We are catering to the same consumer who loves our Momos at home in a different consumption occasion in addition to new consumers. From gourmet sauces to our authentic gyoza technique, there’s much to devour at our Momo Kitchens. Our concept is unique since we have invested heavily in our products, quality, and packaging to deliver an experience of street food like no other.”