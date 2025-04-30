Premier League opens Mumbai office to deepen ties with Indian fans and partners

The Premier League, one of world football’s most popular leagues, has opened an office in Mumbai. It will build on its longstanding work to engage local fans and partners and promote football in India, while supporting the continued growth of the League and its clubs.

Advertisment

As per its website, at a grassroots level, the League has been running its Premier Skills programme in partnership with the British Council to support the development of the community football workforce since 2007.

At an elite level, the Premier League has been working closely with the Indian Super League (ISL) since 2014, which has seen the Premier League share knowledge and expertise across all areas of the elite game, including governance, youth, coach and referee development.

In 2019, the Premier League launched the Next Gen Cup – an elite international youth tournament organised in collaboration with the ISL and Reliance Foundation to support the development of youth talent.

The sixth edition of the tournament will take place in Mumbai in May 2025 and will see ISL youth teams take on Under-19 teams from Premier League clubs.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “We and our clubs have a fantastic and knowledgeable fanbase in India, and we know football continues to grow in popularity. We are proud of our longstanding commitment to India, having worked to deliver community football programmes for 18 years and, more recently, our partnership with the Indian Super League.”

“Opening this office marks a significant milestone for the Premier League. It will allow us to operate more effectively locally as we build on our existing work to establish more ways to strengthen our relationship with fans, JioStar and other partners. We are looking forward to the opportunities it will create in the region.”

The office will also focus on creating more ways to engage directly with fans in the region through events and partnership activities, working closely with the League’s longstanding broadcast partner JioStar.