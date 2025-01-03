Priya and Atlee acquire Bengaluru franchise in World Pickleball League

Priya Atlee and filmmaker Atlee have acquired the Bengaluru franchise in the World Pickleball League (WPBL). The team will be named Bengaluru Jawans. Co-founded by former Indian Tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, the World Pickleball League kicks off on January 24 and features 48 players from India and across the world playing for six franchises.

The Bengaluru Jawans team includes Indian pickleball player Vrushali Thakare, known as Hammer Thakare, along with Jack Foster, Katerina Stewart, Trang Hyunh McClain, Marcelo Jardim, Alejandra Bobaria, Felix Grunert, and Mauro Garcia.

Atlee and Priya, who are looking forward to the World Pickleball League starting on January 24, expressed their excitement about acquiring the Bengaluru franchise, "Entertainment has always been our passion, and we’ve been fortunate to tell stories that connect with people on a deeper level. Sports, like cinema, have the power to evoke emotions, build communities, and inspire change. The World Pickleball League stood out to us as the perfect blend of both worlds—a delectable mix of high-energy sport and vibrant entertainment. This league is redefining how we experience sports in India, and we are thrilled to be a part of its journey to create a unique platform that celebrates athleticism, culture, and community. We share a deep spiritual connection with Bengaluru, a city where we have been warmly embraced by the affection and support of countless fans and friends. The city’s unique charm and growing significance in our lives continue to leave a lasting impression."

Welcoming Priya and Atlee to the WPBL family, Gaurav Natekar, co-founder and CEO of the World Pickleball League, Said, “The World Pickleball League is a celebration of everything that makes sports and entertainment so compelling—passion, energy, and community building. Priya and Atlee’s entry into the league with Bengaluru Jawans adds incredible momentum to our vision of creating a platform that transcends traditional sport and offers fans a one-of-a-kind experience. Their expertise in storytelling and entertainment perfectly complements WPBL’s goal of redefining how sports is consumed in India, and we’re excited about the journey together."