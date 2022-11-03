Priyanka and Suresh Raina’s ‘maate’ appoints Laqshya Media Group as its integrated marketing agency

“We are delighted to partner with one of India's most innovative marketing communications groups, Laqshya Media, as we strive to make ‘maate’ the premium and safe choice for mothers and babies worldwide. The agency resonates with our vision and has innovative ideas and communication strategies that will enhance brand awareness and establish the brand as a front-runner in the premium baby care segment. Maate has grown organically on its own so far, but with Laqshya on board, we are hoping for more targeted marketing and speed up our expansion plans. As a truly homegrown brand, maate is committed to ensuring a superior and safe experience for new mothers and babyhood,” said Priyanka Raina, co-founder of maate.