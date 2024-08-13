Pro Cricket League Season 1 announces Reebok as its official sponsor and equipment partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The first season of the Pro Cricket League is almost ready to begin. The league tournament announced a partnership with Reebok to serve as the official equipment partner and sponsor for the league’s duration.
As the official sponsor and equipment partner Reebok will provide cutting-edge cricket equipment including bats, pads, gloves and more. This will ensure that players have access to the greatest equipment for the whole season.
“We are thrilled to welcome Reebok as our official sponsor and equipment partner," says Ganesh Sharma, executive director of the Pro Cricket League.
"The league’s goals are well aligned with Reebok’s reputation for excellence and innovation in sports. We want to surpass records in cricket and give spectators an experience they soon won’t forget.”
Adding more on Reebok’s alignment, managing director and founder of the Pro Cricket League Sachin Gupta shares, “This collaboration exemplifies Reebok’s commitment to helping our participants reach their goals of excellence. Reebok’s participation will make the league more professional and exciting and the competition will undoubtedly draw attention.”
Celebrity-studded teams and exciting matches are what fans can expect from the Pro Cricket League which is known for its competitive spirit and exciting gameplay. Also, the inclusion of former international all-rounders Thisara Perera of Sri Lanka and Pawan Negi of India in addition to the league is an exciting development.
Moreover, Chetan Sharma has been named the League Commissioner for the forthcoming campaign. Given his noteworthy experience in cricket administration Chetan Sharma’s skills and knowledge will surely be crucial to the launch season’s success.
The Pro Cricket League Season 1 is scheduled to commence soon with matches taking place across schedules in Delhi. Fans can look forward to a season filled with intense competition, exceptional talent, and the latest in Reebok’s cricketing gear support. The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida will host the cricket tournament.