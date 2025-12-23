Pro Wrestling League unveils new logo ahead of fifth season

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) has unveiled its new official logo ahead of the fifth season, marking its return after a seven-year hiatus and signalling a reset of the league’s structure and operations.

The redesigned identity draws from the traditional red and blue wrestling mat and reflects changes introduced under the league’s new ownership and management. PWL is now operated by ONO Media, led by partners Akhil Gupta and Dayaan Farooqui, following a restructuring of its operational and governance framework.

According to the league, the relaunch focuses on creating a professional platform for wrestlers by improving transparency, athlete welfare and long-term sustainability. The revised structure aims to bridge the gap between grassroots training systems and international competition.

PWL’s revival is being carried out in affiliation with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), with the league positioned to function within national governance norms while providing structured exposure to emerging wrestlers.

“The new logo reflects our vision for the future of the Pro Wrestling League — modern, aggressive and world-class. More importantly, it represents a clean slate. We are building a league that honours the sport and its athletes through transparency, professionalism and long-term commitment. The past is behind us, and the focus is firmly on creating a sustainable ecosystem for Indian wrestling,” said Akhil Gupta, CEO, Pro Wrestling League.

“This logo launch marks the beginning of a new era for the Pro Wrestling League. The identity represents trust, opportunity, and ambition. As we prepare for our return after seven years, our priority is firmly on placing athletes at the center of the ecosystem and delivering a league that wrestlers, fans, and stakeholders can truly believe in,” said Dayaan Farooqui, chairman, Pro Wrestling League.