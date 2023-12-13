Probus Insurance teams up with Disney+ Hotstar for PKL 2023

Probus will be the exclusive partner for the Action Replay bug for tenth season of Pro Kabbadi League.
After an overwhelming response during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Probus Insurance has again joined hands with Disney+ Hotstar for Pro Kabaddi League 2023.
The partnership will feature Probus' brand ambassador and Bollywood celebrity Hrithik Roshan.
In a testament to its widespread popularity, the PKL League achieved a staggering viewership of 435 million during its last season, resonating with a diverse audience from avid sports enthusiasts to casual viewers, making it one of the most-watched sporting events in the country after the IPL.
Rakesh Goyal, managing director, Probus, said in the announcement, "We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with exclusive rights for the Action Replay Bug for Pro Kabaddi League this season. With this tie-up, we aim to reach out to the rural belt, where Pro Kabaddi League is also making the sport an aspiration for the people in Tier 2 and 3 cities, touching diverse segments of the population. This is exactly where our brand ethos binds us together, boosting the purpose of this association."
Dhruv Dhawan, head-ads, Disney+ Hotstar, said, "At Disney+ Hotstar, it is our constant endeavour to enable our advertisers to meet their business goals by leveraging our tentpole events. We are delighted to associate with Probus across our marquee sports properties, such as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and now the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. We hope to continue to build on this association in the future as well."
Probus's online platform presents an array of insurance products, including motor, life, health and SME. Aligned with IRDAI's goals, Probus aims to expand into rural markets by deploying Bima Vahak, a specialised distribution channel in every Gram Panchayat nationwide.