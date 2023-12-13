Probus Insurance teams up with Disney+ Hotstar for PKL 2023

Rakesh Goyal, managing director, Probus, said in the announcement, "We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with exclusive rights for the Action Replay Bug for Pro Kabaddi League this season. With this tie-up, we aim to reach out to the rural belt, where Pro Kabaddi League is also making the sport an aspiration for the people in Tier 2 and 3 cities, touching diverse segments of the population. This is exactly where our brand ethos binds us together, boosting the purpose of this association."