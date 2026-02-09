Product of the Year India relaunches with new identity & focus on consumer research

Product of the Year (POY) India has officially relaunched in the country, introducing a new logo, refreshed positioning, and a renewed focus on consumer-validated product innovation. The relaunch marks the brand’s return to the Indian market at a time when companies across sectors are placing greater emphasis on measurable innovation outcomes.

The programme operates as part of a global network spanning over 40 countries and evaluates products through independent consumer research rather than jury-led assessments. In India, POY has previously recognised products from companies such as Hindustan Unilever, P&G, Nestlé, ITC, Marico, Godrej, L’Oréal, Samsung, Philips, Havells, Haier, ICICI Prudential Life, Axis Max Life and Tata AIA Life Insurance.

Speaking about the relaunch, Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year, said: “Product of the Year is built on a simple but powerful principle — innovation should be validated by the people it is designed for consumers. Across markets worldwide, the POY mark helps shoppers make confident choices in crowded categories, while giving brands a proven platform to accelerate trust, trial and growth. India is one of the most dynamic innovation markets in the world today, and we are excited to see the program relaunch with a renewed focus on credibility, independence and real consumer voice.”

The updated Indian edition positions itself as a consumer research-backed benchmark for innovation, moving away from self-declared product claims. The organisation works with NielsenIQ as its exclusive research partner to conduct independent evaluations of product entries submitted by brands.

According to the company, the latest visual identity and positioning aim to reflect a greater emphasis on evidence-based assessment and consumer feedback. Winners are selected based on real consumer evaluations of innovation, functionality and relevance across categories.

Commenting on the relaunch, Raj Arora, CEO, Product of the Year India, said: “India is entering a defining decade of innovation and we see it across large global brands as well as home grown brands that have achieved success and scale. Brands are investing more than ever in R&D, product development, and consumer-centric solutions—but innovation today needs proof, not just promotion. The relaunched Product of the Year India is designed to be that proof: a credible, consumer-validated certification that brands, leadership teams, and consumers can trust. With a new identity, NielsenIQ backed research, and a global platform, POY is ready to reclaim its relevance and raise the bar for innovation recognition in India.”

Product of the Year India has opened entries for its upcoming edition. Submissions will be assessed through NielsenIQ-led consumer research, with selected winners permitted to use the POY recognition mark across relevant brand and marketing communications.