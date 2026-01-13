Project Worldwide launches ‘Math of Marketing’ framework in India

Project Worldwide has launched a new strategic intellectual property titled Math of Marketing, aimed at examining marketing effectiveness and measurement in the Indian market. The initiative has been introduced with a large-scale study focused on marketing return on investment.

Positioned as an ongoing framework rather than a one-time report, Math of Marketing will bring together marketing leaders across B2B and B2C sectors to analyse how brands measure performance, balance short-term outcomes with long-term brand value, and adapt to evolving tools and technologies.

The framework will examine areas such as the relationship between brand metrics and business outcomes, customer retention and loyalty, attribution models, technology adoption and experimentation practices within marketing teams.

Chris Meyer, global CEO of Project Worldwide, said: “India is at a pivotal juncture where evidence-based marketing is the key to unlocking the next phase of economic growth. By launching this IP, we are establishing a rigorous foundation for understanding the drivers of brand value and commercial success in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.”

Rasheed Sait, CGO of Project Worldwide India/South Asia, said: “As India’s marketing ecosystem becomes increasingly complex, the industry needs more than just data—it needs a standardised language for success. With the launch of the ‘Math of Marketing’ IP, we are providing brands with the India-centric blueprints necessary to optimise media mix, creative effectiveness, and long-term investment.”

Project Worldwide plans to extend the initiative through industry consultations, roundtables and workshops focused on practical marketing challenges in the Indian context.