Protinex partners with Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 as the co-powered sponsor

Protinex, a health nutrition brand from the house of Danone, announced its collaboration with gameshow, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan that airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.
As a co-powered partner of KBC 16, Protinex aims to raise awareness about the importance of protein for a healthy lifestyle. During audience polls, each studio member will receive a Protinex hamper. Amitabh Bachchan will also highlight the role of protein and the need for trusted supplements.
“At Danone India, we believe in empowering individuals to take charge of their health through informed choices. Our partnership with Kaun Banega Crorepati is a testament to our commitment to spreading awareness about protein’s vital role in everyday nutrition. By associating with a platform as influential as KBC, we aim to inspire millions of viewers to prioritise their health and well-being,” said Sriram Padmanabhan, marketing director, Danone India.
Sandeep Mehrotra, head—ad sales, network channels, at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) added, "Kaun Banega Crorepati is more than just a show - it's an institution that brings families together. As an iconic property, it offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with their target audience in a trusted and engaging environment. We’re delighted to partner with Protinex for the first time and craft bespoke solutions that not only meet their business objectives but also seamlessly integrate into the content, creating a holistic and impactful brand experience."
Further speaking about the association, Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer, and office head - West, North and East, Wavemaker India said, “At Wavemaker, we strive to bring brands closer to audiences in ways that truly matter. This partnership between Protinex and Kaun Banega Crorepati is all about sparking conversations that can inspire healthier choices for millions of viewers. By seamlessly integrating the message of daily protein intake into one of India’s most iconic shows, we are not just amplifying awareness but creating a lasting impact on the way people perceive health and nutrition.”